Taylor Swift's choreographer Mandy Moore meets actress Mandy Moore

The name twins have been confused for each other for years

Mandy Moore, meet Mandy Moore.

After years of confusion, near run-ins, and online exchanges, the Emmy-winning choreographer — who recently worked on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour — says she at last came face-to-face with her famous namesake, actress and singer Mandy Moore. The long-awaited meeting was revealed on the Dec. 23 episode of The Joe Vulpis Podcast.

According to Moore (the choreographer), their paths had almost crossed countless times over the years. She recalled working on That ’70s Show while the actress was dating Wilmer Valderrama, brushing past each other at red carpets, and even planning a lunch that fell apart just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

The real moment finally arrived in the least glamorous setting possible.

“Literally 4 a.m. at LAX at the American lounge one morning, I look over and I’m like, ‘That’s Mandy Moore,’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to be a dork. But I feel like this moment is important!’”

She initially stayed quiet. That changed once they boarded the same flight.

“I get on the plane, she’s in first class. She’s the first person, I’m sitting right behind her,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to say it.’ I was like, ‘Mandy?’”

The response made it worth the wait.

“She goes, ‘Mandy!’” the choreographer said. “And she like, gave me the biggest hug.”

The meeting marked the end of years of mix-ups.

“I think this is the funniest thing in the world that I have the same name as a very lovely lady, Mandy Moore,” she said. “Yes, it has been a bit of the bane of my existence for many, many years. But I also love it.”