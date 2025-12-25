Gordon Ramsay spotted buying luxury jewellery days before Holly's wedding

The celebrity chef's daughter, 25 is set to tie the knot with the Olympic swimmer, 30

Gordon Ramsay was pictured enjoying a shopping trip with his daughter Tilly on Tuesday for a last-minute wedding gift for bride Holly just few days before she says 'I Do' to Adam Peaty.

The shopping spree comes amid a crucial time, as the celebrity chef's daughter, 25 is set to tie the knot with the Olympic swimmer, 30 at Bath Abbey on December 27.

The father, 59, looked radiant as he appeared to be buying a very special gift at Tiffany & Co. to give his eldest daughter before walking down the aisle.

The father and daughter seemed to be on a mission to purchase some jewellery along London's Bond Street. Gordon looked in his element, appearing fully involved in finding the perfect gift for the bride-to-be.

The duo walked hand in hand as they left the luxury store after securing their goods.

The outing comes after Holly's lavish trip to Lapland, which reportedly took place while she ignored her fiancé Adam Peaty's mother's 60th birthday.

Their wedding has become the centre of controversy after it was revealed that the couple had banned Adam's family from celebrations, with his father reportedly not even invited to his stag do.

Caroline was also not invited to her daughter-in-law's hen-party.