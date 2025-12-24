Jason Kelce discusses full circle moment for Taylor Swift, Travis nuptials

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s families stay tight-lipped on wedding planning details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are believed to be tying the knot next summer in a grand celebration with all their friends and families, and Jason Kelce has taken it upon himself to recreate his iconic memory with the couple.

The 38-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles centre hinted at a possible surprise stunt at the wedding, which is a well-intentioned nod to his first meeting with the pop superstar, but would not make his wife, Kylie Kelce, too happy.

During his latest interview, Jason admitted that he could keep up with his tradition of taking his shirt off at celebratory occasions, at his brother’s wedding.

“Listen, the first time I met Taylor was at a Buffalo Bills game. I jumped out of a suite. She invites us back to things now! We’ll see if the shirt stays on or off,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

However, addressing the elephant in the room, Jason stated, “I think if my shirt comes off, Kylie will be very upset about that.”

Despite his conundrum about the choice of outfits, the father of four shared, “I just enjoy her being my brother’s soon-to-be wife, and aunt to my kids,” in reference to the Lover songstress.