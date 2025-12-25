 
Kate Winslet's son reveals family tragedy behind her new Netflix film

Kate's mother-passed away when Joe was a teenager

December 25, 2025

The film has an all star cast too and features big names including Helen Mirren (June), Timothy Spall (Bernie) and Stephen Merchant (Jerry)
Kate Winslet's son Joe has opened up about the family tragedy that inspired his mother's tear-jerking new Netflix film, Goodbye June

The fictional story involves around a dying mother and her family as she enters palliative care in the days leading up to Christmas. 

Joe Anders, 22 is part of a screenwriting course, and the film was inspired by the death of his grandmother-Kate's mother-passed away when he was a teenager.

Joe said that he ultimately wanted to write an 'uplifting' film that captured the complex emotions emotions felt by his family.

He said of spending time with his grandmother in hospital: 'I remember that feeling really hitting me.'

Recalling showing the script to his mum, he told Screen Daily: 'I was just wanting to share it with you.

'The fact that it actually has been made is insane to me.'

Goodbye June's official synopsis reads: 'A man and his four adult children navigate messy family dynamics when his wife's health takes a turn for the worse during Christmastime.'

