Jennifer Garner, boyfriend John Miller just exchanged Christmas cookies

Jennifer Garner and her longtime partner John Miller spotted before Christmas

Jennifer Garner and her longtime partner John Miller are keeping things low-key and cosy this holiday season, with a simple but meaningful Christmas moment offering a glimpse into their quiet life together.

The pair were recently photographed exchanging a festive tin of cookies outside a dark-colored vehicle on December 22.

Dressed casually for the outing, Miller wore a beige sweater and jeans, while Garner looked comfortable in a gray sweatshirt and black leggings.

The moment, though small, reflected the easy and familiar dynamic the couple has maintained throughout their relationship.

Garner, 53, and Miller, 47, have been together on and off since 2018, choosing to keep their romance largely private.

While they rarely speak publicly about their relationship, those close to them say their bond has grown stronger over time.

According to a source who previously spoke to Us Weekly, Miller has been spending much more time at Garner’s home in recent months.

“John is basically living with Jennifer part-time,” the source shared, adding that he had moved out of his own Los Angeles residence earlier this year.

Miller, who was previously married to Caroline Campbell and shares two children with her, has blended comfortably into Garner’s family life.

The actress, who was married to Ben Affleck for a decade before their 2015 divorce, shares three children with him: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

While the couple tends to stay out of the spotlight, moments like their recent cookie exchange offer a rare and sweet look at their life together, one defined by simplicity, stability and shared time, especially during the holiday season.