Inside Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky's Fiji trip

Chris Hemsworth shares how Fiji trip went

Chris Hemsworth and his family are soaking up some well-earned rest and sunshine, turning their holiday season into a tropical escape filled with family time, laughter, and ocean views.

The actor recently shared glimpses of his getaway to Tavarua Island in Fiji, where he traveled with his wife, Elsa Pataky, their three children, and several close relatives for a festive retreat away from the winter cold.

The Thor star, 42, posted a series of relaxed and joyful moments from the trip, showing the family enjoying crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches, and plenty of outdoor adventures.

In the photos, Hemsworth and Pataky’s children, daughter India Rose, 13, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 11, appeared to be fully embracing island life alongside their parents.

Several family members even wore Santa hats with their swimwear, adding a festive touch to the tropical setting.

Hemsworth also shared snapshots of himself surfing, spending time on a boat with his kids, and posing alongside his brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth, as well as their father, Craig Hemsworth.

For Hemsworth and Pataky, moments like these reflect more than just a vacation.

Earlier this month, the actor spoke about the importance of protecting their relationship and making time for each other amid busy careers and family life.

He shared that what matters most is “making space for one another” and nurturing the bond they’ve built through connection, laughter, and shared experiences.

He added that humour, curiosity, and friendship are at the heart of their marriage, explaining that staying interested in one another is what keeps their relationship strong.

For the couple, time away together, especially surrounded by family, serves as a reminder of what truly matters.

Their Fiji getaway appears to be a perfect blend of relaxation, love, and togetherness, offering a glimpse into the close-knit family life they continue to prioritize, even amid busy schedules and global careers.