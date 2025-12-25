Emma Roberts shares sweet holiday moment with son Rhodes

Emma Roberts shares cute holiday moment with son

Emma Roberts offered fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse into her personal life by sharing a sweet holiday moment with her young son, Rhodes, during a winter getaway.

The actress posted a photo that captured the two enjoying a snowy escape, giving followers a rare look at her 4-year-old, who closely resembles his famous mom.

The snap, shared during the holiday season, shows Roberts enjoying the time spent with her child away from the spotlight.

Bundled up for the cold weather, Rhodes appears to be taking in the wintry surroundings, while Roberts keeps the moment simple and intimate.

The post quickly caught attention, with many fans commenting on how much the son and mother look alike and gushing over the actress for sharing something she keeps mostly private.

While Roberts tends to keep her personal life low-key, the snapshot offered a gentle reminder of how much she cherishes motherhood.

The actress, who often balances her career with raising her son, has previously spoken about how meaningful these quieter moments are, especially during the holidays.

This particular glimpse stood out because of its warmth and authenticity, reflecting a peaceful break from her busy professional schedule.

The snowy setting added to the charm of the post, giving fans a seasonal look into how Roberts chooses to spend her downtime.

Rather than sharing a posed or glamorous moment, the actress opted for something more natural and heartfelt, proving why many admire her grounded approach to fame.

By sharing this rare moment, Roberts gave followers a touching look at her life as a mom, highlighting a tender holiday memory centered on family, warmth, and togetherness.