Kylie Kelce celebrates shared milestone with Travis Kelce's 'better half'

Kylie Kelce answers Jason, Travis' burning questions about Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce took the hot seat on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights, and answered Jason and Travis’ big questions during the Christmas special episode.

The former golf coach, 33, appeared as the special guest on Wednesday, December 24, for the last podcast episode of the year.

When her husband, Jason, 38, joked about Travis’ “better half” dethroning her as the guest of the most-watched episode, Kylie had no bad blood and expressed pride for her future sister-in-law.

“I’m always cheering on Taylor and everything that she does, so the fact that I finally got dethroned, it was welcome,” Kylie quipped, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end chimed in, “Shout-out to Tay.”

Kylie, for her part, brought in her own confrontational question for the NFL star, 36, as she asked, “When you said that you don’t fight, you were joking, right? Like, you were being sarcastic? The giggle afterward suggested that you were being sarcastic.”

However, Travis stood his ground, laughing it off as he confirmed, “Defensive guys? Yeah, I fight. I’m a fighter in that sense of it. But me and Tay, we definitely don’t fight.”

Kylie and the Opalite hitmaker have shared public praise for each other since they met and quickly became friends. During her own New Heights appearance, Taylor reflected on meeting the Not Gonna Lie host for the first time, and said, “Kylie is exactly as I thought she would be. The realest. The smartest, the coolest.”