Victoria Beckham shares 'my perspective' after Cruz's post amid family feud

Cruz Beckham recently revealed that his brother Brooklyn had blocked his family on social media

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

Victoria Beckham is sharing her POV of a family moment with son Cruz Beckham and husband David Beckham.

The long-brewing Beckham family feud recently came to a head when the eldest Beckham child, Brooklyn, blocked everyone from his Instagram, including brothers Cruz and Romeo, and even their 14-year-old sister Harper. The trigger for the mass blocking, per The Sun, was that Victoria had “liked” a recent post of Brooklyn cooking roast chicken, which opened the floodgates for fans urging Brooklyn to reconcile with his family.

However, Cruz — who was the one to reveal via his Instagram Stories that Brooklyn had blocked everyone and not the other way around — has no problem interacting with his parents on social media. 

Last month, for instance, he shared an acoustic cover of the Spice Girls’ Viva Forever, featuring himself on the guitar, his mom Posh Spice leading the vocals, and dad David providing backup vocals.

“Sorry I ruined it,” the former footballer quipped in the comments as his voice was quite loud since he was the one recording. At the end of that video, Victoria was seen whipping out her phone to press record as well.

Fast forward to now, on Wednesday, December 24, Victoria shared her own point-of-view of the moment. “And again from my perspective – loving the view,” she captioned the Instagram post. 

Happy Christmas Eve from the Beckhams and Anne!” the fashion designer added, referring to the woman giving David a pedicure in the video. 

