Security forces unearth huge arms caches in Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from North and South Waziristan, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Security personnel conducted separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in village Mutre, Tehsil Dattakhel in North Waziristan Agency and in Pangi Pari Khel village in South Waziristan Agency.

The IBOs came as part of ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad.

The arms and ammunition, recovered during the operations, included SMGs, anti-aircraft guns, rockets, grenades and various calibre ammunition from abandoned compounds.

Terrorists had buried these caches under the ground.

