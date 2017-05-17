International wrestlers unleash power in Karachi showdown tonight

Related Stories 20 pro wrestlers including Wade Barrett, arrive in Pakistan

KARACHI: 20 international wrestlers, including former WWE stars Wade Barrett and Carlito, are ready to entertain Karachiites in a pro-wrestling showdown on Wednesday.

The wrestlers will be seen in action at the World Heavy Weight Pro Wrestling Competition at Karachi Sports Complex tonight.

The wrestlers have been brought to Pakistan by Pro Wrestling Entertainment group, which aims to take the sport to new heights in the country.

The first-of-its-kind event will be graced by former WWE Intercontinental, United States and World Tag Team Champion Carlito and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett.

France-based wrestler of Pakistani origin Badshah Pehlwan Khan and Tiny Iron are also among the 20 wrestlers who will be in action in front of the fans.

Others to join the party are Tango, Flesh, Zefy, Bambikiller, Yacine Osmani, Fabio Ferrari, Mr Jacky, Ludovic Vaillant, Angel's Bombita, Audrey Bride, Mickey Trash, Betty Trash, Omen, Adam Flex Maxted, Aaron Rammy, Bernard Vandamme and Xtreme Fury.

Wade Barrett, whose real name is Stu Bennett, said that he was glad to be in Pakistan and looking forward to some incredible wrestling action in the next few days.

“We are excited to be here, it is my first time in Pakistan. I have heard that fans here are really incredibly passionate and excited for wrestling,” said Barrett, who has several wrestling titles under his belt.

“It is going to be an incredible experience, we have got some of the best wrestlers in Pakistan, fans here will have a great time,” he added.

Wade Barrett is in Pakistan! 1st show tomorrow night in Karachi. Be there

Get your tickets now on https://t.co/LiYyhjtsaJ #PWE pic.twitter.com/DWmds53c62 — BaadshahPehalwanKhan (@KhanBP) May 16, 2017

Carlito, who had defeated John Cena for the United States Championship in his debut match on SmackDown in 2004, is also ready to take to the ring for the first time in Pakistan. The cocky, apple-eating superstar who “spits in the face of people who don’t wanna be cool” said in a video message, “Pakistan. Carlito. Now that’s cool!”

CARLITO comes to PAKISTAN Book your tickets now : www.eticketing.pk/pwe Posted by Baadshah Pehalwan Khan on Friday, May 12, 2017

The action-packed wrestling event will also showcase bouts between female wrestlers from around the world. Female wrestling stars Audrey Bride, Angel’s Bombita and Betty Trash have also arrived in Pakistan for the event.

The wrestling event will come to Lahore on 19th May and to Islamabad on 21st May.

0



0





