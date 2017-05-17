Sindh’s educational institutes: Summer break from 1st of Ramazan

KARACHI: All public and private educational institutes in Sindh will now be closed for the summer holidays from the first day of Ramazan.

A notification issued by the Sindh government stated that all public and private educational institutes across the province will be observing their summer vacations from the 1st of Ramazan, said to begin at the end of this month, till July 31. Educational institutes will thus reopen on August 1.

The reasons given for the change in the dates of the summer break are the high temperatures prevalent in the province as well the start of Ramazan.

Earlier, the government had announced the summer vacations from June 1 till July 31.

0



0





