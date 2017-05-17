Man accused in fatal accident identified as former bureaucrat's son

Related Stories Man killed in traffic accident in Karachi

KARACHI: A man involved in the killing of a motorcyclist in a road accident was identified as the son of a former provincial bureaucrat on Wednesday.

Asif Sikandar — in his statement to the Boat Basin police — had initially said the car belonged to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, however, on Wednesday he changed his statement.

Sikandar, in his new statement, said that the car belonged to the Speaker’s staff officer Zulfiqar Dehar.

The accused is the son of former Secretary Local Government Sikandar Panwar.

Late Saturday, an unregistered speeding car hit and killed a motorcyclist, identified as Sikandar Mumtaz, in the city's Boat Basin vicinity.

According to the police, the car's driver Asif Sikandar was arrested from the site of the incident.

The deceased's friends, on the social media, alleged that the car belongs to Durrani and it was driven by his son when the accident happened.

Durrani's son was helped in escaping the site of the accident, they added.

The police registered a case against Sikandar and an investigation is underway.

