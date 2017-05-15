Print Story
X

Man killed in traffic accident in Karachi

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Man killed in traffic accident in Karachi

Related Stories

KARACHI: A man was killed when an unidentified car hit a motorcycle in Karachi on Monday.

The incident happened near Boat Basin resulting in 30-year old Sikandar’s death, rescue sources told Geo News.  

The car’s driver was taken into police custody and locked up in Boat Basin police station.

Read more: Four injured in explosion in Mastung

The deceased’s family, however, protested outside the police station as they alleged that the authorities had helped the individual responsible for the incident in escaping and instead registered a case against someone else.

Sikandar had gotten married two months ago, his family said.

Man killed in traffic accident in Karachi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 15, 2017 and was last updated on May 15, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News Pakistan, Latest Pakistan News, Pakistan News, Boat Basin, Car Accident, Motorcycle, Bike. Permanent link to the news story "Man killed in traffic accident in Karachi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141844-Man-killed-in-traffic-accident-in-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK