Man killed in traffic accident in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was killed when an unidentified car hit a motorcycle in Karachi on Monday.

The incident happened near Boat Basin resulting in 30-year old Sikandar’s death, rescue sources told Geo News.

The car’s driver was taken into police custody and locked up in Boat Basin police station.

The deceased’s family, however, protested outside the police station as they alleged that the authorities had helped the individual responsible for the incident in escaping and instead registered a case against someone else.

Sikandar had gotten married two months ago, his family said.

