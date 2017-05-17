Federal, provincial investigative agencies at odds on tractor subsidy scheme case

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau has given clean chit to suspect named by the anti-corruption establishment of Sindh in a FIR for his alleged role in tractor subsidy scheme scam.

According to reports, in view of giving financial assistance to the farmers Sindh government set in motion tractor subsidy scheme, however, the anti-corruption department later in its investigation claimed of detecting massive corruption by Shahzad Riaz — Chief Executive Officer of Shahzad trade link — of as many as Rs400 million.

But the interesting turn of events came when the NAB after its investigations declared the scheme transparent, closed the case and sent a letter to the CEO Shahzad trade link.

On the other hand, authorities in the provincial anti-corruption establishment have stated that the suspect through fake pay orders used to do corruption in the tractor scheme hence he will be arrested soon.

Earlier, Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) sent the case to the Anti-Corruption Committee-I for initiating further necessary legal action.

After obtaining approval from ACC-I, the ACE registered a FIR against the contractor and three directors of the agriculture ministry. Meanwhile, the Investigation Officer of the case conducted a raid at a house in DHA, and successfully took custody of two more suspects named in the case.

