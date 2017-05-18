Badshah Pehlwan steals the show as Pakistan hosts first ever pro wrestling event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s only icon in professional wrestling circuit Badshah Pehlwan Khan outwrestled former WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion Carlito after a tough battle to steal the show on first-ever professional wrestling event in Pakistan.

It took Badshah over 15 minutes to overpower his opponent, the WWE star, showcasing the skills and power, in and outside the ring.

Khan received applause from the local crowd, who made loud cheer as soon the referee, another former WWE star, Wade Barrett announced him as the winner.

But Badshah’s victory wasn’t the only reason for the crowd to cheer out loudly as the local star was attacked by Carlito while he was celebrating.

Carlito’s nonsporting behaviour angered “Bad News” Barrett and, subsequently, the Puerto Rican professional wrestler received a solid punch from Wade.

There were total seven bouts showcased on the opening event of Pro Wrestling Entertainment in Karachi, which was held at KMC sports complex.

Algerian Wrestler Yasim Osmani won the opening bout in less than eight minutes, downing Italian Fabio Ferarri.

Pakistan’s favourite, UK-based giant Tiny Iron overpowered tag-team of two wrestlers Tango Tim and Fury.

The showcase also included a fight between female wrestlers, which was won by Angel’s Bombita by overpowering Betty Trash and Audrey Bride.

Event; hosted by renowned ring announcer Melissa Santos, was witnessed by a large number of wrestling fans in Karachi, including kids.

This correspondent spoke to several kids who were trying to depict styles of their favourite wrestlers and aiming to be one of like them and raise Pakistan’s flag.

“I want to become a professional wrestler,” said young Qasim who is a student of class 5 as he displayed a replica championship belt on his shoulder.

Wrestling fans believe that such events would encourage the world to attract towards Pakistan and it will also provide an opportunity to a large number of wrestling fans to see their stars performing in front of them.

“I am really excited to be here,” said Rahat Dar while cheering for Wade Barrett from the enclosure.

“It is a great opportunity for a wrestling fan like me to witness all the action live, I hope such events would take place in Pakistan on a regular basis,” she said.

The energetic crowd at Karachi’s KMC sports complex made Wade Barret even more excited who said that he has never seen such loud cheer anywhere else in the world.

“I have been to so many places in the world, but I have never seen such crowd,” he said while addressing to the people at the complex.

The next stop for the galaxy of over 20 foreign wrestlers is Lahore where they’ll perform on Friday evening at Al Hamra complex.

0



0





