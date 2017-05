KARACHI: An explosion damaged the Sui gas pipeline near Madinatul Hikmat area of Manghopir in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Sui Gas officials, the explosion caused damage to the 16-inch diameter gas pipeline.

Due to the incident, gas supply to Manghopir, Banaras, and nearby areas has been disrupted, said authorities.

According to the bomb disposal squad, around 500-600 grams of local explosive content was used in the incident.

