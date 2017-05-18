Comedian TJ Miller shares a special message for his Pakistani fans

American comedian and actor TJ Miller shared a special message for his Pakistani fans, asking them to watch his upcoming movie, The Emoji Movie.

In the video, the comedian sends a special shoot to his fans in Pakistan and uses the correct pronunciation instead of the Amercanised version.

“Hello to all the fans in Pakistan….,” he says referring to the correct pronunciation of the country.

He explains that he knows the correct pronunciation because he is good friends with a Pakistani. “I know that because one of my best friends is Pakistani. Kumail Nanjiani from Silicon Valley [the show].”

“Please watch The Emjoi Movie in the theatres this summer. We think you will like and we think you will understand it because emojis are international they break all language barriers. Thank you all!”

T.J. Miller sends a special shoutout from Cannes to all his Pakistani fans! Please be sure to watch The Emoji Movie, out across Pakistan August 11th 2017! Posted by HKC Entertainment on Tuesday, 16 May 2017

The trailer for the movie also released recently. The cast includes TJ Miller, Anna Faris, James Corden and Steven Wright. The movie is expected to be released on August 11 across Pakistan.

0



0





