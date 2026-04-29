Taylor Swift sends messages for fans obsessing over her exes

Taylor Swift knows her fans love a lyrical deep dive – but even she thinks the internet detective work can get a little… intense.

Fresh off being named one of The New York Times “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,” Swift opened up about the endless speculation surrounding her music – especially the obsession with figuring out which ex inspired which song.

And yes, she knows people are out there building emotional crime boards with red string.

“There’s corners of my fanbase who are gonna take things to a really extreme place,” she admitted. “There’s people who are gonna try to, like, do detective work…”

But according to Swift, things cross into weird territory when listeners treat her discography like a celebrity DNA test.

“When it gets a little bit weird for me is when people act like it’s a paternity test,” she said. “Like, ‘This song’s about that person.’ Because I’m like, ‘That dude didn’t write the song—I did.’”

Mic drop.

Over the years, Swift’s romances with stars like Harry Styles, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Jonas have fueled fan theories, TikTok breakdowns, and approximately 47 million “Who Is This About?” threads online.

But the singer-songwriter says her connection to songwriting has always been personal first, public second.

“You have to hold tight to your perception of your art and your relationship with it…”

Then comes the release – and the chaos.

“There it goes. Hope you like it. And if you don’t now, hope you do in five years… then I was doing it for me, anyway.”

Translation: decode the lyrics if you want – just don’t forget who actually wrote them.