Billie Eilish says Hailey, Justin Bieber's pal 'spoiled' Coachella surprise

Billie Eilish has been a longtime Justin Bieber fan

Billie Eilish had no idea that her childhood dreams were about to come true at Coachella 2026 until just a few moments before it happened.

In a preview from an upcoming interview with Capital Radio, the popstar looked back on the moment that Hailey and Justin Bieber surprised her during the music festival earlier this month.

“Hailey said, like one song before that, that she was gonna push me on stage for One Less Lonely Girl,” Eilish revealed, noting that her “legs gave out” as she tried to go up on stage. “Nobody walked me on. They were just like, ‘Alright, go on your own.’”

The Grammy-winner, who has been a Justin Bieber fan since before her rise to fame, recalled how she slowly started to realise what was about to happen. “I had a suspicion, because I heard something. And then f***ing Hailey and Justin’s friend was standing next to me in the pit and he may have spoiled it a little.”

The Ocean Eyes hitmaker called the experience “a life-changing dream that me and everyone wanted to live. And I can’t actually believe that I lived it.”

The moment occurred during weekend two of Bieberchella on April 18. Videos showed Eilish and Hailey Bieber dancing along to the song before the Rhode Skin founder pushed her on stage.

We love Billie so much,” Hailey said during the Time 100 Gala last Friday. “And I just thought it would be so full circle to have that happen at Coachella since they met for the first time at Coachella,” she added, referring to Coachella 2019.