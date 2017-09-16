CM Sindh to approach PCB for hosting international cricket in Karachi

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed resolve to bring international cricket to Karachi.



Responding to a question during media talk here on Saturday, the chief minister said the Sindh government will approach the Pakistan Cricket Board for hosting of international cricket matches in major cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

“We are fully prepared. The security situation [in Karachi] is also much better,” he said, adding that he had approached the board ahead of the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore as well.

On the matter of IG Sindh AD Khawaja, Shah expressed his reservations over the Sindh High Court’s ruling but said the order is being implemented.

“We have our reservations [on the ruling] but we are following the court’s orders,” he said.

The chief minister said Imran Khan was politically immature and still had a lot to learn.

“He [Imran Khan] may be good at cricket but he has yet to learn politics. After winning a few seats in Sindh, he thinks the whole nation is with him,” Shah remarked.