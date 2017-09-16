Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 16 2017
Salman Khan receives Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons

Saturday Sep 16, 2017

LONDON: Bollwyood actor Salman Khan has received the Global Diversity Award at the Britain's House of Commons.

Dabbang Khan tweeted his picture on Saturday from the event, saying he is honoured to get the Global Diversity Award at the House of Commons from British MP Keith Vaz.

“The Global Diversity Award is given to people of immense stature in terms of what they have done for diversity in the world, and he is certainly one of them,” Indian Express quoted Vaz as saying.

The reports stated Salman was in London after finishing the Abu Dhabi schedule of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, sequel of his 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

Speaking on the occasion, the 51-year-old actor thanked the people for their respect. "My father would have never thought… But the amount of respect you guys have given me, thank you so much for it.”

