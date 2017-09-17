Firing leaves two injured in Karachi as police round up 19 suspects in raids

File Photo

KARACHI: Two people were injured during firing incidents late Saturday night in different areas of the metropolis, Geo News reported.

A stray bullet left a child wounded in Orangi Town No. 2 last night, police officials stated, adding that the bullet came from an unknown direction.

Another person was injured in a firing incident, which occurred following resistance during a robbery attempt, in North Nazimabad's Block U, rescue sources said.

Police raids

Law enforcement agencies carried out a raid at a supermarket in Liaquatabad area here last night that led to the arrest of three members of a robbers' gang, police officials stated.

The suspects — identified as Rehan, Mukhtiar Ali, and Ali Murtaza — hail from different areas, with the former a local resident and the latter two coming from some interior Sindh locality.

Police said a car and a pistol were recovered from the detained suspects, who had arrived at the supermarket with the intention to rob it.

An alleged street criminal was taken into custody during an operation conducted in Orangi Town's Pakistan Bazaar area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-West said.

The police officer explained that weapons and motorcycles were recovered from the arrestee.

Combing operation

A door-to-door search was carried out during a combing operation in Lines Area and A.B. Sina Line locale, wherein 15 suspects were detained for questioning, police sources revealed.

In addition, a gang war leader — identified as Nasir (alias Cablewala) — was also detained during the operation, security officials said.

The detained gang war leader was allegedly involved in setting up illegal power lines in the area, police added.

Rangers raid

Rangers conducted a search operation in the Risala area here last night, sources disclosed, adding that no arrests were made nor any suspects detained.

A door-to-door search was carried out during the operation, the sources said.