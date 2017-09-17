Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
GEO NEWS

NA-120 by-election in pictures

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

Cooper Road polling station. Photo: Geo News
Activists of Milli Muslim League at Cooper Road. Photo: Geo News
Army troops outside a polling station at Cooper Road. Photo: Geo News
PTI candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid visiting a polling station. Source: Geo News
Posters of Milli Muslim League candidate. Photo: Geo News
Army personnel in a polling station. Source: Geo News
Electronic voting device at a polling station. Photo: Geo News
Voters in a que to cast their votes. Photo: Geo News
PTI Candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid speaking to media outside a polling station. Photo: Geo News
Voters in que outside a polling station. Photo: Geo News
Voters in que outside a polling station. Photo: Geo News
An elderly voter entering in a polling station. Photo: Geo News
An aerial view of NA 120 constituency. Photo: Geo News
Police control room for NA 120 by-election. Photo: Geo News
Scuffle between PTI worker and policemen. Photo: Geo News
Army personnel outside a polling station. Photo: Geo News
A disabled man casts his vote during the NA-120 by election
Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair visits NA-120
Polling bags were transported back to ECP under the army's supervision. Photo: Geo News
Army personnel stand alert at the polling station. Photo: Geo News
Voters queue to cast their ballots in a by-election in Lahore on September 17, 2017 - AFP
Pakistani security personnel stand guard as voters queue to cast their ballots in a by-election in Lahore - AFP
Pakistani security personnel stand guard as voters queue to cast their ballots in a by-election in Lahore - AFP
Ballot boxes being opened at a polling station in NA 120 Photo: Geo News
Counting of votes begins at a polling stations in NA-120 Photo: Geo News
Vote counting continues at a polling stations in NA-120 Photo: Geo News
PTI supporters celebrate as results start pouring in. Photo: Geo News
Supporters of PML-N celebrate in NA-120. Photo Geo News
Police personnel stand alert in Muzang to cope with any untoward situation during by-elections in NA-120 constituency - Online
Supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz dancing with joy in Mazung during by-elections in NA-120 constituency - Online
Supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chant slogans in Mazung during by-elections in NA-120 constituency - Online
Supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Muzang showing a hand gesture for victory during by-elections in NA-120 constituency - Online
PML-N supporters distributing sweets to celebrate the victory of PML-Ns candidate Kulsoom Nawaz after unofficial results of by-election in NA-120 - APP
Latest

view all
