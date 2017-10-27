Dr Faisal assumes charge as new FO spokesperson

Dr Faisal/File photo

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has been appointed Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to Malaysia.

Dr Faisal, who was serving as Director General for South Asia and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, has been named the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zakaria had assumed charge as Foreign Office spokesperson on June 4, 2016, bringing with him several years of foreign services experience. He has worked in Pakistan’s missions in Indonesia, Thailand and UAE along with a number of other countries. He has also served as DG South Asia and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation in the past.

Zakaria delivered his final briefing at the Foreign Office today, where he announced Dr Faisal as the new spokesperson.