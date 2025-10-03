CM Maryam rules out apology, says PPP spokesperson should seek pardon instead

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addresses an inauguration ceremony of electric buses in Lahore, on October 3, 2025.— Screengrab via Geo News

CM Maryam says people mock Punjab’s relief efforts during flood.

Visitors praise Punjab govt over its work in Lahore: Punjab CM.

At least 500 buses are being operated in Punjab, says Maryam.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ruled out offering an apology to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), insisting that it is her allied party’s spokesperson who should seek pardon for criticising Punjab’s flood relief efforts.

“Why should I apologise? It is my responsibility to protect the people of Punjab, their honour, and their property. Maryam Nawaz will never apologise,” she said.

Her remarks came after the war of words between PML-N and PPP, which began over flood compensation through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), and intensified after the Punjab CM dismissed PPP’s objection over the contentious canal project on the Indus River.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the electric bus project in Lahore, the chief minister said: “Lahore is home for me, Nawaz Sharif, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif’s love and service are visible throughout the city.”

She added that visitors often praised Lahore, saying it felt like a different country, and even jokingly asked for Punjab’s chief minister to be given to them.

Announcing new transport initiatives, Maryam informed that 70 more buses will be added to Lahore’s fleet by December. With the inclusion of Sheikhupura, Lahore and Kasur divisions, the total number of buses across Punjab will reach 500.

The chief minister also unveiled plans to distribute two million ration cards, each offering a monthly stipend of Rs3,000. She noted that the special relief cards for differently-abled citizens had already been issued to 60,000 people, with a target to expand the scheme to 100,000 beneficiaries.

Recalling Punjab’s flood relief efforts, Maryam emphasised that the provincial government had rescued at least 2.5 million flood-affected people and treated them like guests by providing three daily meals, shelter and vaccinations.

She also underlined her administration’s measures against street crime, stating: “When I took oath, murders, rapes, and robberies were common in the province, but now the Crime Control Department (CCD) has curbed the crime rate.”

Maryam reiterated her resolve to make Punjab a safe province, particularly for women. “We need to make Punjab a safe place so that people can sleep peacefully,” she said.

Without naming Sindh, the Punjab CM criticised another provincial government for targeting Punjab during the floods. “When any province is struck by disaster, we help them. I even called Ali Amin Gandapur during the floods in KP and offered assistance, but he taunted me,” she remarked.

She recalled how critics mocked Punjab for not seeking international aid during floods, saying: “They asked why we don’t appeal globally, but I believe there is no need to beg for money when we can spend on our own people.”

Maryam also touched on the canal issue, clarifying that the project had been funded through Punjab’s budget but was still opposed by political rivals through protests.