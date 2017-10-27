Pakistan seek series-clinching win in second T20I tonight

Captains pose with the T20I series trophy

Unstoppable Pakistan, after winning the opening T20 international by seven wickets on Thursday, will face Sri Lanka in the second, and series-deciding, T20I match at Abu Dhabi today.

Medium pacer Hasan Ali finished with a career best bowling to once again anchor Pakistan's convincing victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I, taking 3-23 in 3.3 overs as Pakistan skittled Sri Lanka out for a paltry 102 in 18.3 overs. The Green Shirts were seen through to the target by Shoaib Malik 42 not out and Mohammad Hafeez 25 not out, with 16 balls to spare.

All six Pakistan bowlers took wickets with spinner Mohammad Hafeez (2-10) and pacer Usman Shinwari (2-24) supplementing Hasan to the best effect.

It was the 70th T20I win for Pakistan, the most by any team in the shortest format of the game. It also marked 10th victory in 12 T20Is for Sarfraz Ahmed as captain, bringing his win percentage to 83.33%.

The teams will fly to Lahore for the third and final T20I at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

The day will mark the return of top-flight cricket to Pakistan, as Sri Lanka become the first major cricket team to visit the country since they were targeted in a deadly ambush in 2009 -- with attack survivors among those returning to the scene.

Sunday´s game comes after Lahore also hosted this year´s Pakistan Super League final and the Independence Cup series between Pakistan and World XI last month.