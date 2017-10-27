Ameer Muqaam ‘congratulates’ Imran, Khattak for ‘worst rigging’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ameer Muqaam on Friday ‘congratulated’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for conducting ‘worst rigging’ in the NA-4 by-election.



Speaking at a press conference, the PML-N leader said: “I congratulate Pervaiz Khattak and Imran Khan for conducting worst poll rigging in the NA-4 by-election.”

He said that the developmental work in the constituency after the announcement of election schedule comes under pre-poll rigging.

“They installed the solar system in the mosques which come in the constituency, where were they in last four years. Why didn’t they think about mosques before the elections,” he said.

Muqam said that he was shocked to see the sudden surge of votes for the PTI candidates.

The PML-N leader said that as many as five MPAs of the constituency were actively campaigning for the by-election.

He added that after the death of PTI legislator Gulzar Khan, not a single developmental project by the federal government was started in view of political gains for the by-election.

NA-4 Result

PTI—the ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province—defeated its opponents in the by-election on the key NA-4 (Peshawar-IV) seat.

Unofficial and unverified results from all 269 polling stations showed PTI won the contest by a significant margin, securing 45,734 votes.The Awami National Party (ANP) was in second place with 24,874 votes, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) received 24,790 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant when the incumbent lawmaker, PTI's Gulzar Khan, passed away on August 28 this year. Gulzar Khan had become estranged with the party leadership over differences on several issues but was still a PTI member.

