Curtain remains drawn on details of Farooq Sattar's meeting with PSP

KARACHI: Why did Farooq Sattar agree on making an alliance with Pak Sarzameen Party leaders? Why did he later criticise Mustafa Kamal? Why did he leave politics and then take back his decision again?



These were some of the questions the MQM-P Chief Farooq Sattar was asked during an interview with Geo News anchorperson Shahzaib Khanzada Friday night.

Responding to the questions, Sattar said that he has laid everything bare in his letter to the prime minister and the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), adding that he will only reveal the truth if circumstances force him.

Moreover, Sattar deflected from answering most questions, raising intrigue regarding the issue. “This is such a chapter that I will speak about it when it will become necessary,” he added.



Farooq resigns, retracts resignation from MQM-P

Late Thursday night, Farooq Sattar retracted his resignation about an hour after quitting the party and politics.

Sattar had announced to quit the party and politics after a press conference on Thursday. Sattar remarked that he was disappointed in the response he got from his party members, following the decision to make a political alliance with Pak Sarzameen Party.



Reasoning his resignation Sattar had said: “I was saddened and hurt by the response I got [after the press conference]” he said. “I was disappointed with the response I got from PSP leaders and my own workers.”

MQM-Pakistan chief also came down hard on PSP Founder Mustafa Kamal and spoke against the way Kamal behaved during their joint press conference on Wednesday.



“Your [Kamal] purpose was to highlight the point of the alliance but you went on speaking against MQM. You said that you can’t hold talks with MQM. Then, I want to ask you, who else have you been talking to then?”

"In the press conference, PSP leaders only spoke against MQM," he remarked, adding "I was the only one speaking about pursuing non-violent politics and ensuring the security of the country."

Following the announcement of the resignation, Sattar went inside his house which was surrounded by party members. The members tried to pacify Sattar and convince him to take his decision back.



However, Sattar returned along with his mother and addressed a second press conference. He said that he is taking back the decision to fulfill his mother's wishes.

"My mother ordered me to continue serving the country and its people. To fulfill her wishes, I take my decision back."