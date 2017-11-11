Lahore Qalandars rising star Salman Irshad makes impressive debut in Australia

KARACHI: Salman Irshad, the rising star spotted by Lahore Qalandars during the player development program, has made an impressive debut in Australia’s domestic circuit.



The 22-year-old Salman was spotted during open trials by Qalandars in Asad Kashmir for the Jazz Rising Stars, where he was dubbed as one of the best fast bowling find.

He was signed by the Australian cricket club Hawkesburry, during Qalandar's rising stars recent visit to Australia.

He made his debut in Australian circuit with an impressive five-wicket haul on Saturday. His bowling figures 14-4-46-5 restricted University of New South Wales to 189 runs for 7 wickets in NSW premier cricket, second-grade tournament.

Three of Salman’s victims were bowled and one was trapped leg before wicket which shows the disciplined line and length of Salman’s bowling.

CEO of Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana termed Salman’s success as a fruit of the talent hunt conducted purely on merit.

“It’s the success of our rising stars program that players picked on merit are performing at every level,” Rana told Geo.tv

Aqib Javed, Qalandar's Director Cricket Operations, revealed that he was contacted by his counterpart from Hawkesburry club who praised Salman’s performance.

“They were very impressed with Salman’s bowling, especially his inswings. He’s a great potential for Pakistan cricket,” Aqib told geo.tv