Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Nov 11 2017
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars rising star Salman Irshad makes impressive debut in Australia

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Nov 11, 2017

KARACHI: Salman Irshad, the rising star spotted by Lahore Qalandars during the player development program, has made an impressive debut in Australia’s domestic circuit.

The 22-year-old Salman was spotted during open trials by Qalandars in Asad Kashmir for the Jazz Rising Stars, where he was dubbed as one of the best fast bowling find.

He was signed by the Australian cricket club Hawkesburry, during Qalandar's rising stars recent visit to Australia.

He made his debut in Australian circuit with an impressive five-wicket haul on Saturday. His bowling figures 14-4-46-5 restricted University of New South Wales to 189 runs for 7 wickets in NSW premier cricket, second-grade tournament.

Three of Salman’s victims were bowled and one was trapped leg before wicket which shows the disciplined line and length of Salman’s bowling.

CEO of Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana termed Salman’s success as a fruit of the talent hunt conducted purely on merit.

“It’s the success of our rising stars program that players picked on merit are performing at every level,” Rana told Geo.tv

Aqib Javed, Qalandar's Director Cricket Operations, revealed that he was contacted by his counterpart from Hawkesburry club who praised Salman’s performance.

“They were very impressed with Salman’s bowling, especially his inswings. He’s a great potential for Pakistan cricket,” Aqib told geo.tv

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Rumman Raees will be Islamabad United's VC: Naqvi

Rumman Raees will be Islamabad United's VC: Naqvi

 Updated 5 hours ago
List of players included in PSL draft released

List of players included in PSL draft released

 Updated yesterday
Pak-India match more fun to watch than Ashes, says Wasim Akram

Pak-India match more fun to watch than Ashes, says Wasim Akram

 Updated yesterday
Zaheer Abbas appointed President of the Board for Zalmi Group

Zaheer Abbas appointed President of the Board for Zalmi Group

 Updated yesterday
Sharjeel to challenge appeal dismissal

Sharjeel to challenge appeal dismissal

 Updated yesterday
Virat Kohli, Ronaldo highest-paid athletes on Instagram: Forbes

Virat Kohli, Ronaldo highest-paid athletes on Instagram: Forbes

 Updated 2 days ago
Switzerland edge closer towards qualifying for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Switzerland edge closer towards qualifying for 2018 FIFA World Cup

 Updated 2 days ago
After Sammy, Zalmi's Chris Jordan tweets in Pashto

After Sammy, Zalmi's Chris Jordan tweets in Pashto

 Updated 2 days ago
Details of amount paid to national cricketers submitted in Senate

Details of amount paid to national cricketers submitted in Senate

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM