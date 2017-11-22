Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
GEO NEWS

Still on ECL: Dr Asim seeks contempt proceedings against Interior Ministry

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

Dr Asim Hussain during a court hearing. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain submitted on Wednesday a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the Interior Ministry's failure to permit him to travel abroad.  

On November 16, an apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa had directed the government to strike off Dr Asim's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) so he can travel abroad for medical treatment.

Dr Asim, a former petroleum minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, is accused in three cases: two of corruption during his stint in the last federal government and one of facilitating terrorists at his hospital.

On August 29, Dr Asim was allowed to leave for London for a back surgery and ordered to submit a surety bond of Rs6 million.

In the contempt of court petition submitted today, Dr Asim has named Interior Secretary Arshad Mirza and other officials as respondents. 

The petition states that the officials, despite repeated verbal and written reminders since the November 16 order of the apex court, have not removed Dr Asim's name from the ECL. 

It pleads that contempt proceedings be initiated against them for flouting the Supreme Court's orders.

Dr Asim's detention 

SC allows Dr Asim to go abroad for treatment once more

Those with treason cases against them are sitting abroad easily, observed Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Dr Asim, a close aide of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, was detained by the Rangers in August 2015, while he was heading the provincial higher education department.

He was later transferred to the custody of the civilian law enforcement agencies.

He faces two corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also alleged to have provided treatment and protection to terrorists at the Ziauddin Hospital, owned by him.

His name was first added to the ECL on the NAB's request on November 24, 2015.

Dr Asim returns, says govt’s clash with army not good for Pakistan

The PPP leader said that he wants to tell the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader that he is not one of those who run away from the country

On March 31 this year, after 19 months in custody, Dr Asim was released when he secured bail in all three cases against him.

Following his release, he was shifted from the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Complex to the Ziauddin Hospital.

The Sindh High Court, on March 29, approved the former minister's bail request after he furnished his passports that were being held by the Anti-Terrorism Court in connection.

