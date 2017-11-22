Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
Web Desk

Twitter reacts to Rishi Kapoor insulting woman on social media

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

Rishi Kapoor has been in the limelight time and again for all the wrong reasons. 

The yesteryear actor and his escapades on Twitter, or as he calls it 'jokes', are not well-received by most people on the social media platform. 

This time he is at the receiving end of the wrath of twiteratti for insulting an ex-RJ Sucharita Tyagi. 

It all started with Rishi poking fun at a pregnant Beyonce. 

As a reply, Sucharita Tyagi tweeted ‘Not Funny’. That was the start of another Twitter drama created by Rishi Kapoor.

As soon as Tyagi replied to the post she got a direct message from Kapoor, in which he remarked: "Actually you are right. Your face is funnier!”

Tyagi kept it clean and gave Rishi a respectful reply after which the actor informed her that he will block her as they are ‘not on the same wavelength’.

Soon after, reactions from Twitterati poured in:



