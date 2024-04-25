Prince Harry seeing a full-throttle hat-a-thon by King Charles to reduce more royals

Prince Harry is reportedly going to be seeing King Charles go full-throttle hat-a-thon with his bid to reduce working royals.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these sentiments about the Sussexes vs the Windsor’s.

She weighed in on everything in a candid piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she said, “While the Sussex star might be on the blink in the UK, Kate’s rises ever higher with the King honouring the princess for her public service.”

“It’s interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s about-turn is happening at a time when normal has long since left the royal building and with both the King and Kate largely out of the picture, literally and figuratively.”

With all that in mind she also warned, “We should be on the cusp of a full-throttle hat-a-thon as the Their Majesties and the Prince and Princess of Wales lead the much-reduced pack of card-carrying, working HRHs.”