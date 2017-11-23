Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Nov 23 2017
By
AFP

Hazard, Willian shine as Chelsea cruise into last 16

By
AFP

Thursday Nov 23, 2017

Chelsea powered into the Champions League last 16 as Eden Hazard and Willian inspired a 4-0 thrashing of 10-man Qarabag on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte's side reached the knockout stages with a game to spare thanks to influential displays from Hazard and Willian at the Olympic Stadium that knocked Azerbaijanis Qarabag out of the competition.

Chelsea will go into their last Group C fixture against Atletico Madrid, who take on Roma at the Wanda Metropolitano later on Wednesday, on 10 points and still in with a chance of finishing top.

Hazard scored Chelsea's first-half opener from the penalty spot after his pass to Willian provoked a foul on the Brazilian from Rashad Sadygov, who was sent off as a result.

Willian doubled Chelsea's lead nine minutes before the interval, collecting Hazard's deft back-heeled pass before rolling home.

Cesc Fabregas netted Chelsea's third from the spot in the 73rd minute after another foul on Willian, and the Brazil international crashed home his second in the closing moments.

The English champions were heavily criticised after a woeful loss at Roma in their previous Champions League match, but have now won three in a row in all competitions.

"We did everything well. We should have scored more. It is easy to play with these good players," Hazard said.

"We have a big game at Liverpool on Saturday so it was good to have a small rest. We are ready for Saturday."

Conte had bemoaned the fixture schedule that sends Chelsea to Liverpool for a crucial Premier League game on Saturday, just 48 hours after they return to London from the 5,000 mile (8,000 kilometres) round trip to Azerbaijan.

But he still fielded a strong side, with David Luiz starting in defence for the first time since being dropped after a reported training ground row with the Blues boss following the Roma defeat.

Michel rattles woodwork

Conte's side had thrashed Qarabag 6-0 in September, but they almost fell behind early on in Baku when Maksim Medvedev was allowed to advance into the area with little resistance.

Michel picked up possession and lashed a fierce shot against a post before the rebound was blazed over.

Hazard was nominally Chelsea's central striker but the Belgian playmaker had freedom to roam and it was from a deeper position that he triggered his side's 21st-minute opener.

Threading a pin-point pass behind the Qarabag defence, Hazard sent Willian clear on goal and the Brazil winger tumbled into the area after Sadygov grabbed at his arm.

Referee Manuel de Sousa saw enough contact to give Chelsea the penalty and sent off Sadygov.

Qarabag were furious but Hazard ignored their complaints to stroke home the spot-kick for his sixth goal in his last seven appearances.

He followed the opener with an extravagant touch to help double Chelsea's lead in the 36th minute.

Pedro started the swaggering move with a flick into the path of Willian, who guided the ball to Hazard.

The Belgian baffled the Qarabag defence with a sublime back-heeled pass into Willian and he made no mistake with a clinical finish.

Conte's team struck for a third time in the 73rd minute when Gara Garayev conceded a penalty with a tug on Willian.

Fabregas's initial spot-kick was ruled out for encroachment, but the Spaniard was unflustered as he slotted home again.

Chelsea weren't done and Willian capped the rout with a stinging strike from the edge of the area in the 85th minute.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Real Madrid's Carvajal charged by UEFA for 'deliberate booking'

Real Madrid's Carvajal charged by UEFA for 'deliberate booking'

 Updated 16 minutes ago
PSG crush Celtic 7-1 to extend perfect European record

PSG crush Celtic 7-1 to extend perfect European record

 Updated -803 seconds ago
Barca leave Messi on the bench and qualify with 0-0 draw

Barca leave Messi on the bench and qualify with 0-0 draw

 Updated 9 minutes ago
Bayern stretch winning run with 2-1 win at Anderlecht

Bayern stretch winning run with 2-1 win at Anderlecht

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Griezmann stunner helps keep Atletico Champions League hopes alive

Griezmann stunner helps keep Atletico Champions League hopes alive

 Updated 2 hours ago
Man Utd progress on hold after Basel celebrate 1-0 win

Man Utd progress on hold after Basel celebrate 1-0 win

 Updated 3 hours ago
CSKA's 2-0 win ends Benfica quest to make the last 16

CSKA's 2-0 win ends Benfica quest to make the last 16

 Updated 3 hours ago
Double goalscorer subbed in time to see son's birth

Double goalscorer subbed in time to see son's birth

 Updated 4 hours ago
Former US gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex abuse

Former US gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex abuse

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM