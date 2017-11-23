Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 23 2017
REUTERS

CSKA's 2-0 win ends Benfica quest to make the last 16

Thursday Nov 23, 2017

MOSCOW: CSKA Moscow earned their first home win of the Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Benfica on Wednesday that strengthens their push to reach the knockout stages while shattering the Portuguese side’s chances.

Georgi Schennikov put CSKA ahead after 13 minutes with a left-footed finish, having been assisted by Bibras Natcho’s short through ball that shredded Benfica’s backline.

The visitors’ troubles worsened after the interval as defender Jardel then clumsily deflected a cross by CSKA’s Vitinho into the back of his own net after 56 minutes.

CSKA’s win puts them into second place in Group A on nine points behind leaders Manchester United, who take on Basel later on Wednesday.

Yet the result ensured that former European champions Benfica, still without a point, are now certain to finish last.

