ECP to start enlistment campaign of missing women voters

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its aim to ensure the enlisting of the maximum number of women voters before the year 2018 polls would start a campaign to enlist female voters in the electoral rolls from earlier next week.

According to ECP spokesman, the campaign would continue till April 2018 and its main target areas would be country’s 79 districts where most of the women have not been registered as voters.

ECP has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to get the cooperation civil society organizations, public representatives, notables of the relevant areas and above all religious leaders of the said districts.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza would inaugurate the campaign from December 4.The campaign would continue until April 2018.

A team of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would present in the ECP office to facilitate the process.

He said the ECP will ensure registration of all eligible women as voters in the electoral rolls before 2018 general elections.