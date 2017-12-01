Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 01 2017
Web Desk

Obama brags about his Asian cooking skills

Friday Dec 01, 2017

Then US President Barack Obama grills with celebrity chef Bobby Flay as he hosts young men from local schools on the South Lawn of the White House at an outdoor barbeque June 19, 2009 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images 
Former US president Barack Obama may go down as one of the most influential leaders in world history, but the real 'Obama factor' is how typically un-presidential he can be at times. 

Talking to veteran Indian journalist Karan Thapar at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017 in New Delhi on Friday, the two-term US president boasted about his cooking skills.  

“I’m pretty sure I’m the first US president to have the dal recipe. My keema is also excellent... my chicken is okay,” he quipped. 

When asked if he knew how to make roti, Obama said, “Ah, no, making a chapati is too hard”. 

Barack Obama answers call for jury duty in Chicago

As a prospective juror, Obama will join fellow citizens at the courthouse, waiting to see if he is chosen to serve on a trial

Earlier, in 2013, when then Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif met Obama at the White House, the US president told Sharif he knows how to cook daal and qeema. 

Recalling his visit to Pakistan during his college days in the 1980s, Obama said he was taught how to cook the dishes by the mother of his Pakistani roommates.

"I shared with him (Sharif) that I had the opportunity, back in 1980 when I was a very young man, to visit Pakistan because I had two Pakistani roommates in college whose mothers taught me how to cook daal and qeema, and other very good Pakistani food," Obama told reporters during their meeting.

Then US President Barack Obama with daughter Sasha and First Lady Michelle Obama (left) participate in a community service project at the DC Central Kitchen in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr Day of Service and in honour of Dr King's life and legacy on January 20, 2014 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty
"And it was a wonderful trip for me, and created a great appreciation and a great love for the Pakistani people," Obama said in his joint media appearance with Sharif.

Concluding their meeting, Sharif had invited the Obamas to Pakistan, saying "Qeema and daal are waiting". 

