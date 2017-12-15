Proud all allegations of financial wrongdoing thrown out: Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf General Secretary Jahangir Tareen said on Friday that all the allegations of financial wrongdoing were thrown out against him, referring to the Supreme Court’s verdict in the disqualification case against him.

The PTI secretary general took to Twitter to express his views following the verdict disqualifying him.

“I worked sincerely with all my strength for the betterment of PTI and Pakistan. I am proud that all allegations of financial wrongdoing were thrown out. I will continue to stand tall and keep working for a Naya Pakistan,” said Tareen in a Twitter post.

Following the SC decision, Tareen in his first tweet questioned the reason for his disqualification.



The PTI secretary general stated:



“Accusations Rejected by SC

1) Misuse of authority,loan writeoff

2) Insider Trading

3) Misdeclared Agri income

4) London Property Full money trail accepted not hidden, declared in children's assets since 2011.

And SC disqualifies me on mere interpretation of the trust deed???,” he tweeted.

The apex court earlier today disqualified Jahangir Tareen but ruled in favour of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan in its judgment on the disqualification case against the two party leaders.



The three-member bench had reserved the verdict in the disqualification petition against the two PTI leaders on November 14.



Jahangir Tareen disqualified from Parliament

With regards to Tareen, the judgment stated that the PTI secretary general had pleaded guilty to insider trading.

Tareen cannot be termed honest and stands disqualified for life as per Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, according to the Supreme Court judgment.

Article 62(1)(f) reads: "A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless-...he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law."

Moreover, the court ruled that Tareen used suspicious terms in his statements to the court. Tareen did not declare his offshore company, the court stated.