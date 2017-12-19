This tweet by Imran Khan shows how fake news is a real problem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Tuesday became the latest politician to share fake news.



Imran took to Twitter to share his thoughts on corruption.

"Shashikala, a famous South Indian actress turned politician in India's Tamil Nadu died recently and below her house were discovered gold reserves, jewels, and an illegal stash of money! A message to all corrupt leaders: the hoarded billions stolen from our impoverished masses will be left behind," Imran tweeted.

It seems like the PTI chief forgot to check facts before writing the post.

A Dubai-based journalist was quick to point out factual inconsistencies in Imran's post.



Here's how Imran failed to check facts before sharing news on social media:

The Indian politician who recently passed away is the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa, not Sasikala, who is currently serving four years in prison for being found guilty of owning more assets than her income.

The four pictures that Imran posted were also not from 'a secret tunnel' in Sasikala or Jayalalithaa's house. The pictures had been taken from bank robberies in two different places in India.

After the gaffe was caught by a Gulf News journalist Sadiq S Bhat, Imran promptly deleted his tweet.

"Dear @ImranKhanPTI you got it completely wrong. Sasikala is in jail. Her friend Jayalalitha, ex-CM of Tamil Nadu, died late last year and those pictures are obviously fake. One expects better from a senior politician like you," Bhat tweeted along with a screenshot of Imran's tweet.