pakistan
Tuesday Dec 19 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan rejects Trump’s accusations trivialising role against terrorism

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Dec 19, 2017

 Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rejected the allegations levelled against the country in the newly-released US National Security Strategy 2017, calling them unsubstantiated, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said that Pakistan rejects the unfounded accusations that contradict facts, trivialize Pakistan's efforts in the fight against terrorism and its unmatched sacrifices to promote peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan has long been at the forefront in the fight against regional and global terrorism. It is because of Pakistan's cooperation with the international community, acknowledged and appreciated by the US leadership, that the Al- Qaeda core was decimated from the region” said the press release.

The Foreign Ministry added that in a troubled neighbourhood, Pakistan continues to suffer due to state-sponsored terrorism, funded and abetted by its neighbours through proxies.

“These proxies, consisting of individuals, organizations and intelligence agencies, are working against Pakistan at the behest of regional adversaries. The self-proclaimed guarantors of peace and phony regional powers are pursuing this nefarious game of expansionism to the detriment of regional and global peace. Destabilizing policies and actions by some countries to maintain their hegemony in pursuit of absolute power are responsible for instability in several parts of the world, including ours.” 

Pakistan did not fight war on terror for money: DG ISPR

We need nothing from the US, but acknowledgements for our contributions, our sacrifices and our efforts for peace in the region, says Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor

The ministry further said that countries emerge as regional or global powers on the basis of their constructive contributions, adding that it does not fall upon one country to bestow such status on any state.

“Ironically, a country with a record of defiance of UNSC resolutions, introduction of nuclear weapons in South Asia and use of terrorism as a state policy is being projected as a regional leader. South Asia's strategic stability is being undermined by India's unchecked brutalization of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and incessant ceasefire violations targeting innocent civilians,” mentioned the statement.

It further said that Afghan soil, despite substantial US presence is being used by elements hostile to Pakistan’s stability. On the other hand, a malicious campaign is under-way to undo Pakistan's achievements in the war against terrorism, the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry press release also mentioned that Pakistan has always emphasised that a political settlement, owned and led by Afghans is the only viable option to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

"In recent years, Pakistan's security forces have undertaken indiscriminate and effective counter-terrorism operations against terrorism and extremism. Thanks to these comprehensive operations, today, Pakistan is a more stable, peaceful and secure country. The success against the menace of terrorism, however, has come at a tremendous cost of blood and treasure, courageously braced by the people of Pakistan."

Pakistan’s comprehensive and effective counter-terrorism operations have made Pakistan more stable and peaceful, said the foreign ministry press statement.

“As a responsible nuclear state, Pakistan has put in place, a highly efficient, robust and centralised command and control mechanism to secure its nuclear assets. The safety and security standards of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal are second to no other nuclear state,” said the ministry.

“Mindful of the fact that the war against terrorism is not yet over, Pakistan remains committed to continuing its fight against the sympathisers, financers and abettors of terrorism to ensure that Pakistan's soil is not used for committing violence anywhere. We expect the same commitment from our neighbours and other regional and global actors,” it further stated.

At the end, the press statement said that Pakistan is a country of over 200 million people with strong and robust democratic institutions and highly professional and committed security forces.

The country remains committed to protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interest as determined by the people of Pakistan, said the ministry.

