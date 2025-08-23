RAW network 'busted' in Karachi as CTD arrests four terrorists

Counter Terrorism Department Additional Inspector General Azad Khan addresses press conference in Karachi on August 23, 2025. — Geo News

Indian handler Sanjay orchestrates operation from Gulf state.

Suspects conduct five-day surveillance before killing in Badin

CTD confirms terror financing via cross-border bank transfers.

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday announced the arrest of four suspects linked to India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), claiming to have uncovered a major terrorist network and safe houses operating in Karachi.

According to CTD, the operation was carried out jointly with federal intelligence agencies.

The CTD added that an entire network working for RAW had been exposed, and six suspects in total had been arrested so far.

CTD Additional Inspector General Azad Khan told a press conference that the men were arrested on July 8 in connection with the killing of a 45-year-old man in Badin on May 18, 2025.

During interrogation, investigators unearthed a wider network allegedly run by RAW handler Sanjay, based abroad, who remained in contact with the suspects and orchestrated the plot.

According to Khan, the suspects conducted reconnaissance for five days in Matli, Badin, before carrying out the killing. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts also identified three of the arrested men at the crime scene. He said Indian media had celebrated the murder, which further underscored the hand of RAW.

Khan said the Indian handler was identified as Sanjay Sanjeev Kumar, based in a Gulf state, who had recruited two Pakistanis for the operation.

Documents of RAW agent Sanjay Sanjeev Kumar shown by CTD. — Geo News

The network included a gang formed by a suspect named Salman, comprising Umair, Sajad, Obaid and Shakeel.

He revealed that RAW had spent a huge sum on the operation, transferring funds through bank channels and other sources. Sanjay, also known as “Fouji”, sent money from Gulf states to his associate, Salman, who later met the arrested suspects in Hyderabad. The suspects stayed in a local hotel for five days before travelling to Matli to execute the plot.

After the attack, Salman fled to Nepal.

Investigators confirmed that the money transferred through bank accounts for the operation provided proof of terror financing.

A flowchart of RAW's operation of Badin killing shown by CTD. — Geo News

Following these findings, a case of terrorism financing was also registered.

The arrested individuals were identified as Amir Asghar, Sajad, Obaid, Shakeel, Arslan and Talha Umair.

The CTD official said the arrests were made on technical grounds during the investigation.

From their possession, authorities recovered a 9mm pistol, a 30-bore pistol, mobile phones, and a motorcycle, he added.

Khan further revealed that the victim, Abdur Rehman, was a local barber known for his welfare work, who was shot dead outside his shop in Matli on 18 May.

The suspects had earlier carried out surveillance of the victim on 13 May.

The CTD official further said that RAW not only directed the operation but also exploited a separatist organisation as a proxy.

Investigators found clear evidence that a proscribed organisation facilitated the attack.

“Such acts of terrorism fall under the category of state-sponsored terrorism,” Khan remarked, adding that Pakistan would raise the matter at every forum.

He stressed that RAW’s involvement had been fully established, as the suspects had admitted to working as agents for the Indian agency. Their travel history was also in possession of investigators.

Khan confirmed that more arrests are expected as probes into suspects’ statements, recoveries, bank transactions and RAW’s role continue.