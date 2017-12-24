Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 24 2017
Strong Pak-Russia ties to contribute towards regional peace, stability: PM Abbasi

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, along with his delegation, called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday here, according to an official press release.

During the meeting, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairperson BISP Ms. Marvi Memon, Member National Assembly Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and senior officers were also present.

While welcoming Chairman of the State Duma to Pakistan, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan attaches high priority to its relations with the Russian Federation, said the statement.

PM Abbasi said Pakistan desires to forge a long-term and multi-faceted partnership with Russia in all areas of cooperation including trade and energy sector.

There exists huge potential between the two countries to further enhance their trade volume and strengthen bilateral economic ties, said the press release.

The premier emphasised that a strong partnership between Pakistan and Russia would contribute towards promoting peace, stability and regional cooperation.

The ongoing six-party Conference of the Speakers is a useful platform to regularly interact and enhance cooperation in the field of counter terrorism, regional security and connectivity, observed Abbasi.

“Pakistan has paid the heaviest price in the global war against terrorism. Our struggle is to secure peace of not only the region but the entire world,” said the premier while highlighting counter-terrorism efforts of the country.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that Pakistan has strong interest in the peace and stability in Afghanistan and always held the view that there was no military solution to the conflict in the neighbouring country.

“We will continue to support an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led solution in Afghanistan,” he said to the delegation.

The Prime Minister also brought forth the issue of drug trade in the region, saying it was the greatest threat to peace being the source of funding for the terrorist activities, said the statement.

According to the press release, Vyacheslav Volodin thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and said that enhanced trade ties between the two countries would serve to provide a solid base for forging greater cooperation and strengthening of bilateral relations.

Volodin also appreciated the role of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq towards strengthening of Pak-Russia relations utilizing the parliamentary forum.

The visiting delegation conveyed the strong desire of his country for establishing long-term and strengthened relations with Pakistan, according to the official statement.

Later the Prime Minister also hosted a dinner in honor of visiting speakers from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russian Federation and Turkey.  

