Man runs over robbers after they shoot at, loot him in Karachi

File Photo

KARACHI: Three dacoits were run over by a car whose driver they tried to rob Wednesday night and opened fire at here in the metropolis' North Nazimabad locale, Geo News reported.



The suspects — who were riding a motorcycle — were injured but not fatally and shifted to a nearby hospital after being taken into police custody.



The robbers had fired at the driver of the vehicle when he resisted the looting attempt.



In a separate incident, a private security guard was killed by his own bullet in the city's Liaquat Market area. According to reports, he was attempting a 'selfie' when the gun misfired.

A woman was injured during a firing incident in Korangi, while law enforcement agencies detained at least seven suspects during operations in various areas, including Shah Latif, Sharafi Goth, and Maripur.