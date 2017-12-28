Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Dec 28 2017
By
Web Desk

Pakistan’s female MMA fighters knock out stereotypes

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

Fighter Malika-e-Noor shared that MMA training helps equip women to combat sexual harassment. Photo: BBC Minute
 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani women are turning to mixed martial arts (MMA) to deliver a deadly blow to gender stereotypes and empower themselves.

Located in Islamabad, Fight Fortress gym gives women the chance to train in MMA and learn to defend themselves against sexual harassment.

While speaking to BBC Minute, fighter Malika-e-Noor shared: “This is [the] 21st century and women are out of houses……They are doings jobs in different offices, schools and colleges. They [women] do face different problems like sexual harassment from their seniors, their colleagues and every one so they are taking MMA because it gives them confidence for self-defence.”

Women training for MMA at Fight Fortress gym in Islamabad. Photo: BBC Minute

Noor further remarked: “Everyone in the gym especially the men are so supportive because they know the reason that we're here for and they give us a tough time so we can go out and face the real situation.”

A trainer at the gym, Ehtisam Karim Shaheen said: “Race, colour, religion gender orientation these things don't matter on the mat.”

He also said that MMA as a sport has become a lot more popular among the people in Pakistan. “It's become really popular and it's doing much better in terms of fan following as compared to a whole lot of other sports excluding cricket obviously.”

Speaking about the gym, Shaheen said: “As far as I know it is the best gym in the country that was training men and women at the same time. There were no separate classes for women, there are no separate classes for girls here.”

*Video courtesy: Ehtisham Karim/Facebook

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Five alleged terrorists detained near Super Highway, two flee

Five alleged terrorists detained near Super Highway, two flee

 Updated an hour ago
Saad Rafique leaves for Saudi Arabia

Saad Rafique leaves for Saudi Arabia

 Updated an hour ago
Interior ministry suspends licenses for automatic weapons

Interior ministry suspends licenses for automatic weapons

Updated 5 hours ago
Court approves bail of MPA Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case

Court approves bail of MPA Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case

 Updated 7 hours ago
Statement presented out of context by media channels: Saad Rafique

Statement presented out of context by media channels: Saad Rafique

 Updated 8 hours ago
Comprehensive security check was necessary, FM Asif on Jadhav's family meeting

Comprehensive security check was necessary, FM Asif on Jadhav's family meeting

Updated 8 hours ago
PPP, PML-N, MQM rigged elections with ECP's collusion: Imran

PPP, PML-N, MQM rigged elections with ECP's collusion: Imran

 Updated 10 hours ago
Dr Asim Hussain's name removed from ECL: notification

Dr Asim Hussain's name removed from ECL: notification

 Updated 10 hours ago
National Security Advisor Nasser Janjua calls on Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

National Security Advisor Nasser Janjua calls on Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM