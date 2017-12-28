Salman Khan displays dance moves at birthday bash

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday. The powerhouse performer could not resist flaunting his dancing moves at the party recently held at Panvel.

For the fans, who like other celebrities could not be in person at the birthday bash, can be a part of the celebrations through the Instagram video.

A post shared by Salman Khan (@kingofheartssalmankhan) on Dec 27, 2017 at 1:36am PST





The star grooved to the famous song ‘baby ko base pasand hai’ from his film Sultan.

The birthday party included Salman’s co-star Katrina Kaif, Arbaaz Khan, cricketer Mahendra Sindh Dhoni, Sohail Khan and his alleged girlfriend Lulia Vantur among others.

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan, who is currently riding high on the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, turned 52 on Dec 27.



Many celebrities took to social media to wish the star on his special day.

