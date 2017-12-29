Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 29 2017
Web Desk

Saad Rafique leaves for Saudi Arabia

Web Desk

Friday Dec 29, 2017

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique. Photo: File  

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique left for Saudi Arabia early Friday morning along with his family.

Travelling in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-759, the federal railways minister left for Jeddah from Allama Iqbal International Airport.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif — the PML-N party leader and the former prime minister — is also expected to reach Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Earlier, in a press briefing, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said Rafique “doesn’t appear to be unintended”.

“The statement is very irresponsible and unwarranted as you are targeting the chain of command and the subordination system of Pakistan Army,” said the military spokesperson.

Shehbaz Sharif meets Turkish PM during Saudi Arabia visit

The Punjab chief minister left for the Kingdom in a special plane from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Rafique, while addressing a ceremony marking his father's anniversary earlier, had praised the army chief for briefing the Senate and had said it was a confidence-boosting move for everyone.

The minister had said there was no difference in the narrative and added that the army chief had talked in favour of democratic norms and continuity.

However, Rafique had said others should also support the army chief's stance on whom "his command is applied to".

"They should also follow that order," he had commented, adding that those who do mischief should also support the army chief.

Statement presented out of context by media channels: Saad Rafique

Play a role for cohesiveness among state institutions, says minister

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif — who is already in Saudi Arabia at present — had a brief meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday.

Sharif — the brother of ex-premier Nawaz — is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, among other senior Saudi officials, during his tour to the Kingdom.

He arrived in Medina after leaving Pakistan on Wednesday in a special plane sent by Riyadh.

However, according to Mussadiq Malik — the prime minister's adviser — Shehbaz is on a personal visit to the Kingdom and will also perform Umrah.

Earlier, Geo News reported that the visit takes place after Shehbaz's meeting with the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan on Saturday in Lahore.

