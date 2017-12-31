Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 31 2017
By
Web Desk

Traffic collisions in Karachi, Jauharabad claim five lives

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

File Photo

KARACHI: At least one person died and two others were injured late Saturday night here in the city in two separate traffic accidents, rescue sources said.

One man died when a truck rammed into a motorcycle on Mai Kolachi Road, an official from the emergency response team disclosed.

Another two were wounded in a traffic collision near Aisha Bawany School, on Shahrah-e-Faisal, late night, authorities stated.

One dead, two injured in separate traffic accidents in Karachi

Body recovered from Orangi

A dead body was recovered from a vehicle in Khairabad locale of the metropolis' Orangi Town, rescue officers stated.

It is, however, yet to be identified and cause of death be determined.

Four dead in Jauharabad

A traffic accident left four people dead — two of whom were women — near the College Crossing area here in the city, rescue officials said.

However, no further details were provided nor the identities of the deceased.

Comments

