Traffic collisions in Karachi, Jauharabad claim five lives

Sunday Dec 31, 2017
KARACHI: At least one person died and two others were injured late Saturday night here in the city in two separate traffic accidents, rescue sources said.
One man died when a truck rammed into a motorcycle on Mai Kolachi Road, an official from the emergency response team disclosed.
Another two were wounded in a traffic collision near Aisha Bawany School, on Shahrah-e-Faisal, late night, authorities stated.
A dead body was recovered from a vehicle in Khairabad locale of the metropolis' Orangi Town, rescue officers stated.
It is, however, yet to be identified and cause of death be determined.
A traffic accident left four people dead — two of whom were women — near the College Crossing area here in the city, rescue officials said.
However, no further details were provided nor the identities of the deceased.
