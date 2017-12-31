Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 31 2017
Web Desk

2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

The year 2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan, both internally and externally with monumental challenges, a tweet by ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor quotes Chief of Army Staff as saying.

According to the army chief in the new year challenges can be converted into opportunities. He has said that part of the challenges has been overcome and the remaining ones shall be done “together”. 

In the line of duty: The uniformed martyrs of 2017

Geo.tv recalls the ultimate sacrifice by police and army officials in the outgoing year

But amid all this, “nothing can defeat the spirit of Pakistan”.

About the outgoing year, General Qamar Javed has said that it was a momentous one.

