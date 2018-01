Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma — who recently got married in a glamorous ceremony — have been delighting fans with their adorable pictures consistently.

Here's what they have been up to over the course of past few years:

Kohli and Sharma in South Africa for the latter's cricket engagements

The couple's latest selfie from the city takes the cake away

When they tied the knot in a fairytale fashion

At Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception

The duo made headlines all over after their appearance in a commercial

A rocking appearance at a sports event

Kohli and Sharma — often spotted together when they were dating — had fans go 'aww' with their pictures

The couple in recently-shot advertisement

Spending some quality time together

Kohli takes a much-needed respite in New York with Sharma

One of the duo's first red carpet appearances at a Mumbai event

During a rain break at a T-20 match, Kohli indulges in a chat with Sharma

“Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make every day seem like one for me," the cricketer wrote to Sharma

Kohli wishes Sharma on Women’s Day for "fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms"

At a cocktail party-cum-mehndi in Chandigarh