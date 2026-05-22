Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with bonus track ahead of album release

Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans shocked with devastating song 'never do'

Olivia Rodrigo left fans stunned with a surprise release alongside her new single, the cure, from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The 23-year-old pop superstar dropped an unannounced song, never do, on the vinyl edition of the cure, released on Friday, May 22.

The drivers license hitmaker delivered her classic gut punch in the lyrics for the surprise song, which left fans sobbing.

Several fans took to social media and shared the demo and lyrics to the song, in excited posts.

Under one post sharing the complete lyrics to the song, one fan wrote, "tbh im scared of what the full album will do to my mental health....," another added, “yeah, we both do our best, it’s a shame that my best is much more,” quoting the song.

A third chimed in, "Waiting for my vinyl to arrive to hear it. The way we'll only ever get the demo version though since it's confirmed not to be on the album," and "she makes good vulnerable songs," wrote another.

While one exclaimed, "THIS IS SO GOOD HELLO."

Although the song is believed not to be on the released album, it has increased the anticipation for the full record which is set to come out on June 12.